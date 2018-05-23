JOHN HAYWARD said that a “Blue Wave” is more in doubt in 2018 (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 23, 2018 @ 10:55 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with John Hayward of Breitbart about the end of the primary runoff elections, and the Democrats gearing up for the “Blue Wave” that they predict in 2018. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW John HaywardktsaSan Antoniotrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT Monkey on the run! RON NIRENBERG explains the “escape” at the airport (Audio) Sean Rima: Then and Now. TREY’s TAKE: America Needs A Spiritual Reset Sean discusses Kinky’s new CD, “Circus of Life” and Folk Uke! Trey Ware’s OPIOID TOWN HALL (Recorded live on May 13, 2018) KARL EGGERSS says that the stock market will still ride up for a while (Audio)