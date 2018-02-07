JOHN HAYWARD says FBI lovers will skim by without more info (Audio) KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with John Hayward says Struck and Paige in the Mueller investigation have a lot of scrounging to do to hand in the investigation. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW John Haywardtrey ware Related Content Are You Missing Your Opportunity? Anthony Weiner’s Penis Might Destroy Two Pol... Did You Know These Terror Attacks Happened? WATCH START OF SIT IN: Dems stage sit-in on House ... TREY’s TAKE: All Hell Breaks Loose on Texas ... Whoa! President Trump Said This About AG Sessions ...