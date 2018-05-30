JOHN HAYWARD says it’s amazing how fast “Roseanne” was destroyed (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 30, 2018 @ 12:26 PM John Hayward of Breitbart tells KTSA radio host Trey Ware that liberals were really eager to get rid of “Roseanne” because they didn’t like Trump supporters having an outlet. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW John HaywardRoseannetrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT RON NIRENBERG says the fire union is pushing some bad proposals (Audio) ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet KARL EGGERSS says despite Italian markets, the U.S. markets are good (Audio) Outrage over a new video game that depicts school shootings (Audio) ANDREW NAPOLITANO says Giuliani is acting like Trump’s P.R. manager (Audio) TREY’s TAKE: Bexar Commissioners Just Need To Stop