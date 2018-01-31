JOHN HAYWARD says SOTU speech worked hard to unite GOP (Audio) KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with John Hayward about Trump’s first State of the Union speech, and what he did right in the face of angry Democrats. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW GOPJohn HaywardState of the UnionState of the Union Addresstrey ware Related Content Just Curious TREY’s TAKE: One Gentleman – One Bully TREY’s TAKE: Links To Truth About President ... TREY’s TAKE: Hillary Music Video Drops on E... ANDREW NAPOLITANO says the Mueller investigation w... TREY’s TAKE: Utter and Complete PC Microagression...