JOHN WILLIAMS says people moving to low-tax states could swing future elections It’s becoming clear low-tax states like Texas have an influx of new citizens. KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Jonathan Williams about whether this will affect elections. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Jonathan Williamstrey ware Related Content *Warning* Graphic Video Shows Why Gun Rights MUST ... Trump’s health is still under attack, even w... TREY’s TAKE: the fact that politicians are n... TREY’s TAKE: Hillary Music Video Drops on E... Is there a shortage of San Antonio police officers... TREY’s TAKE: Read This If You Are Concerned ...