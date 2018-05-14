JONATHAN GURWITZ says the U.S. embassy is meant to be in Jerusalem (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM PHOTO: Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Jonathan Gurwitz that moving to U.S. embassy is recognition of an established fact that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW IsraelJerusalemjonathan gurwitztrey wareU.S. embassy SHARE RELATED CONTENT A San Antonio pastor prays at the U.S. Embassy dedication ceremony in Jerusalem KARL EGGERSS says the market in May is doing better than usual (Audio) JON GARY HERRERA says Via will not lead from the top down anymore (Audio) Dr. DAVID CROCKETT reminds us we can vote in runoff starting today (Audio) CLAYTON PERRY wants to know if “Pre-K for SA” is actually working (Audio) GREG BROCKHOUSE says the mayor can’t answer truthfully about the RNC bid (Audio)