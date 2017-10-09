Jones: Cowboys Will Stand for Anthem or Won’t Play

The New York Jets lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is giving his players an ultimatum when it comes to the national anthem. They’ll stand or they won’t play.

“Under no circumstances will we as an organization or as coaches, players not support and stand and recognize and honor the National Anthem. Period,” Jones said after the Cowboys lost to the Packers Sunday afternoon.

Jones knelt with his players in a show of solidarity before their game against the Rams October 1, but stood once the flag was displayed.

“We cannot in the NFL, in any way, give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag,” Jones said Sunday.

All of the Dallas players stood for the Star Spangled Banner before Sunday’s game against the Packers, but defensive lineman Damontre Moore and David Irving raised their fists at the end of the anthem.