Journey, Def Leppard coming to Texas

Journey and Def Leppard will be making three stops in Texas on their 2018 — including a show at San Antonio’s AT&T Center.

The two rock bands will be co-headlining the tour, half being closed by Journey and the other half closed by Def Leppard.

The San Antonio show will be August 31st.

They will also be performing at the American Airlines Center in Dallas August 29th and the Toyota Center in Houston September 1st.

The tour will also hit ten baseball stadiums — Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park, Detroit’s Comerica Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, San Francisco’s AT&T Park and San Diego’s Petco Park.

Tickets go on sale February 3rd.