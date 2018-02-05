Judge Arrested For Accepting Bribes

A state district judge in South Texas is trouble for accepting bribes in exchange for favorable rulings in cases he oversaw.

Judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado appeared in court Monday on a bribery charge. He was arrested Friday following a search by FBI agents of his Edinburg home and offices at the Hidalgo County courthouse.

A criminal complaint reveals the FBI has been investigating Delgado since 2016 and used as an informant an attorney who argued criminal cases before the judge.

The complaint says as recently as Jan. 17, he accepted a bribe of $5,500, and alleges he accepted bribes as far back as 2008.

Online records indicate he’s no longer being held at the Hidalgo County jail.