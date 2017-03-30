Judge Orders Paxton’s Trial Delayed, Moved

A North Texas judge has postponed the criminal trial of the State’s Attorney General, and has ordered the case moved out of Ken Paxton’s hometown.

The ruling comes one month before Paxton was scheduled to face a jury on felony securities fraud charges.

Paxton is accused of steering investors toward a tech startup–without telling them he was being paid by that company.

The delay comes after prosecutors had threatened to quit the case over not being paid. They claim to have not been paid in more than a year after a Paxton supporter sued over the mounting legal bills, which were being paid by taxpayers.

State District Judge George Gallagher has not set a new trial date.