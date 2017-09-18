Judge Rules Cowboys Elliott Can Continue to Play

By Bill O’Neil

A U.S. District Court Judge has denied the NFL’s appeal for a stay of an injunction allowing Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott to play while an appeal of his six-game suspension moves through the courts.

Judge Amos Mazzant’s ruling means the case moves to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The NFL has already filed an appeal there.

Elliott was suspended in August following a 13-month League investigation in to a number of reported physical confrontations between the Cowboys star and his then girlfriend. That investigation resulted in Elliott being found in violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Elliott and the Player’s Union wee granted an injunction just two days before the season began.

He has not been arrested or charged int he case and continues to maintain his innocence.