Judge Tosses “Campus Carry” Challenge

By Bill O’Neil

A federal court has tossed out a lawsuit filed by three University of Texas professors claiming the State’s “Campus Carry” law could have a negative effect on classrooms.

Sociology professor Jennifer Lynn Glass and English professors Lisa Moore and Mia Carter filed the suit last summer. They teach emotional topics such as abortion and gay rights–and claimed guns in classrooms could lead to self-censorship–which they believe would possibly disrupt academic discussions and violate constitutional free speech protections.

However, Austin-based U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed the case–saying the professors offered no concrete evidence to substantiate their fears.