Judicial Security Bill Goes to Full TX Senate

It was a top priority for the Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court in his State of the Texas Judiciary Address several weeks ago.

“The attack on Judge Kocurek highlights the need for statewide improvements in judicial security” Justice Nathan Hect said at the time, pointing to the 2015 attack on Judge Julie Kocurek at her Austin home–carried out said police by a defendant facing jail time in her court.

Hect’s introduction of Kocurek during his address drew nearly one minute of applause from members of the Texas House and Senate.

Monday, a bill calling for extra security for courthouses around the Lone Star State cleared the Texas Senate’s State Affairs Committee, and will now head for a vote from the full Texas Senate.

The measure would also provide for personal security for judges who are threatened.