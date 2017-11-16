Judson Breaks Ground On New Elementary School

By Pilar Arias

Celebrations continue for Judson Independent School District now that ground has been broken for the district’s 20th elementary school.

Spokesman Steve Linscomb said JISD is the fourth largest district in the Bexar County area.

“This one will actually take a lot of enrollment pressure off of Rolling Meadows Elementary, which is probably getting close to 900 students,” Linscomb said.

The groundbreaking Wednesday is the second for the district in less than a month. Another new elementary school is currently being built in the Escondido North area as well.

The newest addition, which has yet to be named, is expected to open January 2019 in the Wortham Oaks area near the Comal County line.

Construction made possible by a bond passed by voters in May 2016.