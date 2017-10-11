Judson Breaks Ground on New Elementary School

By Pilar Arias

The dirt’s been turned for a new Judson Independent School District elementary school.

District Director of Communications Steve Linscomb says by the time the school is complete and open next August, it will be the 19th elementary school in the district.

“Overall the school district is still trying to accommodate the enrollment that’s expanding,” Linscomb said.

The school has yet to be named, but is off Interstate 10 and FM 1516 on the east side. When the Escondido North area school opens it will accommodate approximately 750 students and will take enrollment pressure off of Masters and Paschall elementary schools.

The new school is made possible by the bond passed by voters in May 2016.

Construction began weeks ago but due to bad weather, the groundbreaking was pushed back to Wednesday.