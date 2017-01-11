Judson ISD Board President Steps Down

The President of the Judson ISD Board of Trustees is stepping down.

Steve Salyer has been serving in that post for a coupe of years and has decided to step down because of personal reasons.

Now the board has to decide what their next step in replacing him should be.

Judson ISD Spokesperson Steve Linscomb tells us there’s a couple of scenarios they need to look at.

One is to appoint someone to serve as President until the next election or they could hold a special election.

The board will make a decision tonight when they meet at the ERC Board Room at 7.