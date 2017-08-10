Julian Castro Closer to White House Run?

By Bill O’Neil

Has former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro taken a step closer to a Presidential run in 2020?

It might be possible, at least according to a Politico report, which says the former Obama Administration Secretary of Housing and Urban Development has formed a new political action committee.

The group, which is said to have been named “Opportunity First” will reportedly support candidates in federal, state and local races while potentially financing other political activities for Castro.

Castro has been seen as a rising star among Democrats in recent years. He delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, and was at least part of the larger discussion as a potential running mate for Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton.