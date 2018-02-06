Julian Castro says he is very interested in 2020 White House run

Former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro is dipping his toe into the presidential primary pool.

He is going to New Hampshire to address young Democrats there.

Castro tells NBC News he has “every interest” in running for president.

Visits to New Hampshire are typically a sign of that interest, since it is the first primary state and plays an important role in which candidate ends up as their party’s nominee.

Castro says President Trump is taking the country in the wrong direction and hurting people in the process.

He says he has a completely different vision for the country.