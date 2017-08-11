Julian Is Running It Up The Pole Are You Saluting?

The Presidential silly season is now underway.

According to a report from the KTSA 24-hour Newsroom, former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro might be considering a run for the White House.

The report, Filed by Bill O’Neil, says Castro has formed a political action group called “Opportunity First” to support candidates which could then be used to advance Castro’s own political career.

Here are some of the responses to the news:.

“La Raza socialists.” – Russ

“Castro is crooked like the Clintons.” – Kenneth

“How do you know it’s Julian?” – Christopher

“Pleeeease run. Ensures a victory for DJT.” – Curtis

“Julian Castro violated the Hatch act while at HUD as he was kissing Hillary’s a–.” – Shiela

The Castro brothers, (his twin brother Joaquin is a Dem Rep in the House), are considered radical leftists by many. Their views on open borders, and their heritage of dislike for the Alamo, (mom Rosie is proud to say she “hates that place”), give pause to conservatives while the radical faction of the Democrat party loudly cheer his far-left rhetoric.

He was even vocal on the night of Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s election win by proclaiming “San Antonio is not a right-wing talk radio town!!”

Political observers say Julian Castro has changed since his time serving President Obama in DC. They report his social media posts and interviews remind them of the rants typical of Howard Dean, and nowhere near the more moderate middle.

Castro recently posted a picture on social media as he proudly wore an Obama t-shirt while shopping in Target.

What do you think? Does Julian Castro have a chance to win the Presidency in 2020? What kind of President do you think he would be?