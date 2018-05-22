Beaver -1 Alligator -0

A jury has decided that San Antonio based Choke Canyon’s logo is too similar to the logo used by Buc-ee’s travel stops.

Choke Canyon uses an alligator wearing a cowboy hat and licking it’s chops against a yellow background. Buc-ee’s has that famous beaver in a red beanie with a yellow background.

The Houston jury decided that Choke Canyon logo violated state and federal trademark law.

The Judge instructed lawyers form both sides to work out how to deal with the trademarked materials.