Jury Selection in Ex-Priest’s Murder Trial to Begin Monday

by Elizabeth Ruiz
11/27/17
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the Hidalgo County murder trial of an elderly former priest.
John Feit is accused of beating and suffocating a teacher and ex-beauty queen in 1960. Twenty-five-year-old Irene Garza was found dead in a canal five days after going to confession at a church in McAllen where Feit was a visiting priest.
Feit, who was 27-years-old at the time, was questioned, but ruled out as a suspect. The 84-year-old was arrested last year at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and returned to Texas.
He denies any involvement in Garza’s death.