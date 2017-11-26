Jury Selection in Ex-Priest’s Murder Trial to Begin Monday

This undated photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office shows John Feit. The former priest has been arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Arizona in the 1960 slaying of a 25-year-old Texas schoolteacher and beauty queen, Irene Garza. (Maricopa County Sheriffs Office via AP)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/27/17

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the Hidalgo County murder trial of an elderly former priest.

John Feit is accused of beating and suffocating a teacher and ex-beauty queen in 1960. Twenty-five-year-old Irene Garza was found dead in a canal five days after going to confession at a church in McAllen where Feit was a visiting priest.

Feit, who was 27-years-old at the time, was questioned, but ruled out as a suspect. The 84-year-old was arrested last year at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, and returned to Texas.

He denies any involvement in Garza’s death.