Just So I Understand How This Works

I’ll make this quick.

A high school in California is muzzling students from chanting “USA, USA” at sporting events. To do so may lack empathy for “opponents of different ethnicities”.

Umm, aren’t people of different ethnicities the people who make up the USA? Just asking for a friend.

Naturally, this will be a brouhaha.

Meanwhile, 20 quadrillion people on the interwebs have “liked” this video of a young woman spontaneously singing the National Anthem at the Lincoln Memorial.

It’s the most Americaniest moment evah. An African-American woman pours her heart out into America’s love song, under Abe’s emancipating gaze, while a veritable United Colors of Benetton crowd claps and cheers.

Yet, by the standards of those California educators, what she’s doing is “unempathetic”. If anything, the crowd at the D.C. site is way more varied than at the average Friday night football game.

Shouldn’t someone have stopped her? No, of course not.

