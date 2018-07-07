K.T., the found dog, goes to the vet

Back with another update on our friend, K.T., the dog KTSA found on Independence Day.

I took her to the vet Friday morning to get a thorough look over and evaluation to see if anything was wrong with her.

She is generally in pretty good shape, but she does need a few things taken care of:

The most costly items at the moment are necessary surgeries to have her spayed and to get a tumor in a mammary gland removed. The tumor will need to be tested to see if it is cancerous.

She has an ear and skin infection, which she had been given medicine to address. Depending on how that treatment goes, she may need some additional tests on her skin issues.

She will also likely need some blood tests and vaccines when she goes back for a follow-up in a couple weeks.

Some people have expressed an interest in helping to get K.T. back to full health. Any help would be appreciated.

You can help by contributing to a GoFundMe page set up for K.T. You can also make a donation for her treatment at North Star Animal Hospital by calling 210-342-7387.