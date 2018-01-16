Kangaroo hops down Texas highway

A pet kangaroo was spotted hopping down a Texas highway Sunday.

US Highway 69 in Lumberton Sunday.

KBMT-TV says the kangaroo escaped its fenced-in area in Lumberton — which is near Beaumont — and caught the attention of several passersby.

Police and sheriff’s deputies chased it for about an hour… until the owner was able to tranquilize the kangaroo.

It’s back home and safe now.