KARL EGGERSS discusses the “trade war” between China and the U.S. (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:34 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Karl Eggerss who breaks down the week that brought so many major business news stories, including the tax battle China is having with the U.S. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW ChinaKarl Eggersstrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT LEE SPENCER WHITE says the Alamo redesign is too “Disney-esque” (Audio) TREY’s TAKE: Trump’s Good Week Drove The Media Cabal Crazy Tough U.S. Tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports JOHN HAYWARD credits Trump for meeting Kim Jong Un (Audio) Women are the central topic at the Southern Baptists’ convention (Audio) RON NIRENBERG says Chief McManus is NOT under investigation (Audio)