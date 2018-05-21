KARL EGGERSS says that the stock market will still ride up for a while (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 21, 2018 @ 10:13 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Karl Eggerss who paints a rosy picture for the markets, employment and the overall economy. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Karl Eggerssktsamarketsstockstexas SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sean discusses Kinky’s new CD, “Circus of Life” and Folk Uke! Trey Ware’s OPIOID TOWN HALL (Recorded live on May 13, 2018) Lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has finally reached the Pacific (Audio) Sschool shooting victims are remembered at services in Santa Fe, Texas Box of ammo falls through roof of El Paso school Santa Fe high school shooter identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis