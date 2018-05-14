KARL EGGERSS says the market in May is doing better than usual (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 14, 2018 @ 10:18 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware discusses with Karl Eggerss the steady climb by the market and the low numbers being reported in unemployment. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald TrumpKarl Eggerssstock markettrey wareUnemployment SHARE RELATED CONTENT JONATHAN GURWITZ says the U.S. embassy is meant to be in Jerusalem (Audio) JON GARY HERRERA says Via will not lead from the top down anymore (Audio) Dr. DAVID CROCKETT reminds us we can vote in runoff starting today (Audio) The Gang of Four — May 11, 2018 (Audio) Lawyer says he gave Trump team dirt on Schneiderman CLAYTON PERRY wants to know if “Pre-K for SA” is actually working (Audio)