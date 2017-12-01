How did Kate Steinle’s killer get a “not guilty” verdict? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi says that the blame for Kate Steinle’s killer receiving a “not guilty” verdict should be on the prosecutors. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiKate STeinle Related Content In Cali, Black Dorms Matter (reposted from 9/6/16) At Year’s End,The Cheese Is Sliding Off The ... 72nd D-Day Anniversary, June 6, 2016 Gang Of Four Turns the Big 2-0 (Part 1) The Tears of a Clown, Unforgettable Gene Wilder A Pattern To Police Assassinations, If We Care To ...