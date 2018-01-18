Kawhi Is Out Until Further Notice

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely because of a quadriceps injury that continues to haunt him.

Before the Spurs game in Brooklyn Wednesday night, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that Leonard will be out until further notice. Popovich said Leonard was having pain the next day or two after playing a game, so he apparently needs more time to recover.

In the meantime, LaMarcus Aldridge is stepping up. He scored 34 points as the Spurs knocked off the Nets 100-95.

“L.A.’s the reason we’ve kept a pretty good record and stayed in the hunt with so many injuries . He’s been a warrior for sure,” said Popovich.

Patty Mills poured in 25 points in Wednesday night’s win in Brooklyn. He’s disappointed that Leonard is out indefinitely.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out for, but this is our group and we’ve got to go and get the job done,” said Mills.