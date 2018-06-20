Kawhi reportedly meets with Pop in California
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 1:31 PM

ESPN reports that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich traveled to Southern California Tuesday to meet with Kawhi Leonard ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.

Word is, Leonard wants to be traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Lakers. He grew up in California and attended San Diego State.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Zoo has revoked Leonard’s free membership, but they have one waiting for LeBron James if he decides to join the Spurs.

Here’s the tweet.

The San Antonio zoo also tweeted a photo of a very special parking spot for Leonard–in the tow-away zone.

