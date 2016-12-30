How to Keep Those New Year’s Resolutions?

New Year New Me? It’s a mantra many Americans take up this time of year however, many of us fail at keeping those resolutions.

So what can you do to stay on track to hit those goals you’ve set for yourself?

Antonio Centeno from real Men Real Style says when making resolutions, the first step is to set a specific goal. Let’s say you want to lose some weight. He says come up with a set realistic amount for a short time frame. That way if you’re not hitting those goals, you don’t have too much time invested.

So what happens if you find yourself in that situation? Centeno advises you to not give up. Just reset, refocus and keep working towards your goals.

He suggest having someone close to you hold you accountable to keep you on the right track to keeping your resolutions.