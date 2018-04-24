Kerrville resident wins more than $1 million at Eagle Pass casino

The lobby of the hotel at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino opens right onto the casino floor with more than 2,700 gaming machines, a poker room and live bingo, plus several restaurants and bars. The hotel has 249 rooms.

A Kerrville resident put $100 into a dollar slot at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel Monday.

They walked away with more than $1 million.

The casino says the visitor started playing an AGS Gold Bullion $1 Machine just before noon. Less than 10 minutes later, the Gold Series Bullion lined up across the machine, meaning a jackpot win of $1,098,253.39.

“On behalf of the whole team, I would like to congratulate our newest millionaire! Our guests are like family, so when someone wins, we all feel like winners! The big smiles say it all!” says Domingo Flores, KLECH Guest Services Manager.

The winner’s spouse was working when the player won the jackpot. They immediately drove to Eagle Pass to celebrate.