Kerrville Teen Charged With Murder in Seattle-Area Boy’s Death

By Bill O’Neil

A Kerrville man is behind bars in the Seattle area, facing a murder charge after a heartbreaking end to the search for a missing autistic boy.

“There is evidence that he is the victim of homicide. We have taken a 19-year old male in to custody… he is a relative of Dayvid’s” Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told reporters after the body of 6-year old Dayvid Pakko was found in dumpster early Tuesday.

The boy was reportedly left in the custody of his relative visiting from Texas Monday. There are reports the teen has confessed to drowning the boy.

“We believe there is only one suspect in this homicide and his is currently in custody” Ireton said.

Jail records from Snohomish County show Andrew Henckel was booked on a murder charge. He likely will make a first appearance in court by Wednesday afternoon.

“I’d say at one point this road had over a hundred volunteers from neighboring homes wanting to help in searching” Ireton said.