Kids battling cancer get superhero, princess photo shoots

These superkids who are fighting cancer are playing dress-up in their very own photo sessions.

Photographer Ashley Richer of Rhode Island offers free princess and superhero shoots for kids who are currently in treatment.

Richer began the sessions in 2017 after her son Chase, 2, lost one of his good friends, Lia, to cancer. Richer told ABC News that the photos are in memory of Lia.

“After she passed away I felt a strong pull to help these children,” Richer wrote in a statement to ABC News. “For the slightly older kids…it’s a way to also boost their confidence while they are losing their hair and going through all the changes that come with treatment.”

Richer offers the photography packages at no cost to families of children battling illnesses. However, any family can book a princess or superhero session for their own child and 50 percent of the profits go directly to one of the medical funds for the kids that she currently photographs.

Richer also sells her local Rhosde Island landscapes and 50 percent of these profits go to their medical funds as well.

“I thought it was awesome,” said Melissa Poulin, Chris’ mother. “I can’t believe the amazing shots she got because he’s been so scarred from all the treatments. [Richer] was really patient and sweet.”

Ella Watters, 6, who was diagnosed in Feb. with Ewing sarcoma, recently posed in princess and superhero costumes with her best friend Emma Zielinski, 5. Emma had shaved her head for Ella, who lost her hair from chemotherapy.

“The girls absolutely loved it,” said Emma’s mother, Nicole Zielinski. “They got their makeup done, and glitter all over their adorable, bald, little heads. They had a blast and we got ice cream after.”

Ella’s mom, Tracy Watters said, “It was wonderful for both Ella and Emma. Ashley made Ella feel truly special and happy. I am forever grateful for that.”

“I think it helps [Emerson], it made her happy,” Emerson’s mom Johnna Lucier said. “She’s only 2 and she only knows so much of what’s going on.

“To have these pictures for life and to see her smiling, it’s very nice.”

