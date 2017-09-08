Our Kids World Family Fun Fest Saturday

By Bill O’Neil

Saturday is the day.

That’s when the Our Kids World Family Fun Fest arrives at the Alzafar Shrine.

“We just wanted to create something that kids could do–especially after back to school–that was in a safe environment, that was fun and it was an opportunity that they wouldn’t normally get to have anywhere else” organizer Jennifer Cartwright told KTSA News.

So, what can your family expect?

“A fun, family environment for kids and families just to play… bounce houses… you’ve got the mini racetrack… you’ve got some character meet and greets. It’s an amazing weekend for families” Cartwright said.

You’ll also find a petting zoo–and story time too.

“And as they’re reading the books with the children, the characters come out and do a meet and greet right after the book… it’s an amazing experience” Cartwright said.

It all happens from 10 AM until 5 PM Saturday at the Alzafar Shrine off of Loop 1604 between Blanco and U.S. Highway 281.

