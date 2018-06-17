King and Queen of Spain take a whirlwind tour of San Antonio

San Antonio gets a royal visit as part of the tricentennial celebration.

The first stop Sunday morning for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia was the Spanish Governor’s Palace where descendants of the Canary Islands wearing traditional attire awaited the royal couple’s arrival.

The historic facility was the headquarters of the Captain of the Presidio, the center of Spanish defense in Texas in the 1700’s.

The King and Queen took an unscheduled walk across the parking lot from the Spanish Governor’s Palace to city hall and shook hands with some of the Canary Islanders, who settled San Antonio.

In the gardens of the Spanish Governor’s Palace, Mayor Ron Nirenberg led a welcome ceremony.

“To this day our city’s layout, our urban fabric, our architecture , continue to be defined by those first plans laid out by the Spanish crown,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The royal couple helped unveil a plaque commemorating their visit to San Antonio and the mayor presented their Majesties the keys to La Villita.

“Your visit to our city, your majesties, is an opportunity that further highlights our roots, our friendship and our familial bonds. It is these bonds that bring our people closer together and the same ones that will surely bear fruit far beyond the next 300 years,” said Nirenberg.

Following the ceremony, King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited Mission San Jose, where National Park Rangers and Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller led a guided tour before their Majesties posed for photos in front of the Rose Window.

They also took time to chat with Lee High School’s SOS members. Students in the Summer of Service program travel all over the world,and this summer, they’re going to Spain.

From Mission San Jose, the king and queen visited the Bexar County Courthouse where they saw the traveling exhibit titled “Designing America” Spain’s imprint in the U.S.

The Granaderos y Damas de Galvez Fife and Drum Corps played outside the entrance to the Bexar County Courthouse for the arrival of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Canary Islander Marie Weaver, her daughter and grandchildren, all dressed in authentic attire, braved the heat outside the courthouse.

“This is so important to the history of San Antonio,” said Weaver. “We are all excited to be here,” Weaver said.

Their majesties were scheduled to attend a private dinner Sunday evening at the Pearl Stable with Governor Greg Abbott in attendance.