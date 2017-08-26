What to Know in Harvey’s Aftermath?

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

We all know San Antonio has a big heart–and a lot of us will want to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“The San Antonio Food Bank has been set up as the designated point of donations” said Jeff Coyle with the City of San Antonio, adding “They’re accepting not just food, but clothing if it is new or unopened, diapers, pet food and other supplies.

Coyle also said the City wants to hear from you as you discover any issues that may be related to the storm.

“If you are out and about and you see downed trees or power lines or other issues… please call 311… that’s how we can get crews out right away to deal with them” Coyle said.