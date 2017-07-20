What do We Know About Senator McCain’s Brain Tumor?

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., questions former FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Bill O’Neil

What’s next for Arizona Senator John McCain following his shocking brain cancer diagnosis?

The experts say surgery will typically be followed with radiation and chemotherapy.

“Unfortunately, this is a tumor that we can treat… we can keep it from bothering people… but it’s not something that goes away forever” Dr. Andrew Brenner at the UT Health Cancer Center told KTSA News in describing the type of tumor the Senator has been diagnosed with.

As to why the Senator has fallen ill, Brenner said exposure to radiation can be one factor for many patients, but there is one factor that seems to be bigger than the rest.

“The longer you live, the more chance there is that an error can happen during the cells making copies of themselves. Eventually, that can lead to an abnormal growth” Brenner said.

Ultimately, Brenner said these tumors will eventually grow back–even if surgically removed.

“We do have some patients that are more than five years out without recurrence of the tumor–but unfortunately, that remains the minority. A majority of patients have recurrence within about a year” Brenner said.

A recent phase two gene therapy study at the Center has shown some promise for patients.

“We’re hoping that will hold true in that phase three study, and wee expect results from that in the early part of next year” Brenner said.

For most patients today though, Brenner said survivability resulting from such tumors is typically 18 to 20 months.