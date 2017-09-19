LaHood Announces Re-Election Bid

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

It’s official: Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood will run for a second term.

LaHood officially announced his re-election bid Tuesday Morning on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse–nearly three years after he defeated incumbent Susan Reed.

“There are some people out there that have the opinion that I’m rough around the edges, or I speak a little too boldly for them” LaHood said.

“Those people are entitled to their opinions” LaHood told a crowd of supporters adding “There are other people that see a need for a District Attorney that does not play politics.”

LaHood’s victorious campaign in 2014 at times focused more on his past and his tattoos. After three years in office, the D.A. pointed to a long record of accomplishments and innovations–including new task forces on domestic violence and cyber crimes, diversion programs on the misdemeanor and federal levels and a new public integrity unit.

“If you want a District Attorney who is not fake, passionately pursues truth and unapologetically fights for your family… then I’m your guy” LaHood said.