LaHood Seeks Death Penalty For Accused Cop Killer

The man accused of killing a San Antonio Police Officer in front of public safety headquarters is going to face the death penalty.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood released a statement on Friday confirming that he will seek the death penalty for 32 year old Otis McKane.

McKane is accused of shooting Detective Benjamin Marconi in November of 2016.

He was arrested the day after the shooting.

He’s been in custody at the Bexar County Jail since then and his trial is expected to begin next month.