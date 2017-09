By Don Morgan

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood is hoping history will repeat itself.

He was a long shot to defeat DA Susan Reed in 2014 but after a tough campaign that focused more on his tattoos than anything else, LaHood surprised Reed and was sworn in as DA on the first day of 2015.

LaHood is going to announce his plan to run for re-election for Bexar County DA Tuesday Morning at 10 on the front steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.