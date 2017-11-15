LaHood, Wolff, Elizondo File for Re-Election

By Pilar Arias

What do three men in Bexar County government have in common besides working in the courthouse, being members of the Democratic party and running for re-election?

They jointly submitted their applications to be on the primary ballot for the March 6 election.

County Judge Nelson Wolff, District Attorney Nico LaHood and Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo sat side by side while signing paperwork Wednesday morning.

“Not only is he a colleague, I can honestly say Judge Wolff is a friend,” LaHood, elected in 2014, said. “I’m honored to stand beside him and just file together. He’s going to run his race, I’m going to run my race and the people can make their decision.”

Elizondo has represented Precinct 2 for over 30 years. He says there’s a lot of projects he wants to see to completion.

Wolff said he’s heard of potential challengers, but nothing’s official yet. He was first appointed county judge in 2001 and elected four times.