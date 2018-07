SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of the tractor trailer carrying dozens of illegal migrants last month has admitted to the crime.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Gerardo Carreon pleaded guilty to transporting illegal aliens in court Thursday morning.

Carreon’s trailer was found near Loop 410 and Broadway last month with more than 50 migrants on-board.

He could face up to 10 years in federal prison.