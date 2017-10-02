Las Vegas Shooter’s Father Once Broke Out of TX Jail

People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Bill O’Neil

We’re learning more about the man who opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds more.

We know Stephen Paddock had ties to Texas. His father also once escaped from a federal prison near El Paso–and was once on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Benjamin Paddock first landed behind bars in the early 1960’s for robbing a bank in Arizona. He spent three years on the run after making his prison break in 1968.

The FBI finally caught up with Paddock in 1971 in Las Vegas–where records show he tried to run down an FBI agent who was attempting to arrest him.

At the time, the FBI described Benjamin Paddock as “psychopathic,” warning he should be considered dangerous given his use of firearms in previous crimes.