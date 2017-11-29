Lauer Fired for “Inappropriate Sexual Behavior”

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/29/17

NBC News has fired Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

“NBC Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read a statement from NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack this morning.

The memo sent out this morning said the complaint made by one of Lauer’s colleagues prompted a serious review and represented a “clear violation of our company’s standards.”

It also said there was “reason to believe” it may not have been an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said in the statement.

Fifty-nine-year-old Lauer has anchored the “Today” show for two decades.