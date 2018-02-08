A law has been suggested to protect bad reporters from being sued (Audio)

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses a law being proposed that would protect reporters who create fake news from being sued.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN HERE

