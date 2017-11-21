Lawmaker Wants Better Protection For Assault Victims

With a non-stop parade of well known celebrities and politicians getting called out for sexual abuse, Texas State Representative Ina Minjarez wants more procedures in place to protect women working at the State Capitol when they want to report sexual abuse.

Minjarez tells us that there’s been a culture of sexual abuse of female staffers and interns for many years in Austin. She says that they rarely get reported as victims don’t have enough protections in place when they want to let it known that they’ve been abused.

She says a high level of bipartisan involvement is needed to solve the problem as Minjarez admits that accusations have been made against lawmakers from both parties.

As far as the policies in place now, Minjarez says they’re obviously not working. A formal sexual assault complaint hasn’t been made at the State Capitol for 6 years and she claims there are still young women being abused at the hands of high ranking officials in the state legislature.

She says with all of the allegations in the news recently, this is the perfect time for not only the Capitol but schools and businesses to take a look at the policies they have in place for reporting sexual abuse.