Lawsuit Filed Over Deadly Bus Crash

A wrongful-death lawsuit is being filed over last month’s south Texas church bus crash that left 13 dead.

The family of a New Braunfels church member who died in the crash is suing the driver of the truck that smashed head-on into the church bus. Jack Young’s accusers claim he was smoking marijuana, using prescription drugs and texting while driving before the March 29th crash.

The suit also accuses Young’s father, Joseph Young, of negligence by letting his son get behind the wheel. Police so far have not pressed any charges against Young, but the crash is still under investigation.