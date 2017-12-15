Lawsuit Filed By Sutherland Springs Victims Families

The family of three victims of the Texas church massacre is suing the San Antonio store where the shooter bought guns.

The Ward family is seeking 25-million dollars in damages from an Academy location that sold a gun to the shooter in 2016.

That same weapon was used to kill 26 people at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Joann Ward and her daughters Emily Garcia and Brooke Ward were among those who were killed on November 5th. Her five-year-old stepson Ryland Ward is recovering in a hospital.