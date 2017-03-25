Before She Leaves America, A Word About This Women’s “Hero”

It wasn’t a secret and is not a surprise.

One of the most prominent, most-interviewed leaders of the “Women’s March” and “Day Without a Woman” is Rasmea Odeh. A terrorist.

One hundred seventy-two million American women, and this is the best you can do?

Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard about this, because the Resistance media are doing their best to ignore it, but Odeh is now—finally—getting kicked out of the country because she lied on her US visa application. She was convicted in 2014, but lost her final appeal just the other day.

That’s right, 2014. Way before her recent sainthood for “inspiring activism”. Funny how “journalists” missed that one.

Or, didn’t miss it. Just left it out of their reporting.

She was in this country illegally for two decades, which to the left is something to brag about.

But wait, it gets better. In the ’60s, she bombed an Israeli supermarket, killing two young students. She was caught plotting to bomb the British consulate in Jerusalem. Went to prison, but was freed in a prisoner swap.

Not just any prisoner swap, either.

She was specifically requested by the Black Septembrists who massacred Israeli athletes in Munich at the 1972 Olympics. Asked for, by them, by name.

They knew who she was.

And so did these march organizers.

Think about that.

Think about the many women, and Black Lives Matters organizers, who call her an inspiration to them. Tells you something, doesn’t it?

Women have been marching throughout our history. Noble women, leading moral causes. Making us better.

Strong women have marched through my life, and I appreciate and respect them.

But Rasmea Odeh is a murderer, a terrorist and a fraud.

If you follow her, you own her and her deeds.

If you insist that women’s rights are too important to let her past be an issue, then what about the rights of the mothers of those Israelis?